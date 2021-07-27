Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:PLI) Trading Down 0.4%

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc (LON:PLI) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.40 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.70 ($0.34). Approximately 403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 460,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.80 ($0.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

About Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

