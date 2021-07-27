Petix & Botte Co Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Petix & Botte Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.16. 59,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.41 and a 12 month high of $227.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

