PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.60. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

