Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

