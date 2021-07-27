Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,234 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 3.3% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $337,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $99.92. 28,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.