Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,234 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 3.3% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.24% of Philip Morris International worth $337,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $99.92. 28,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.
Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
