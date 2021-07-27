Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

