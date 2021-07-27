Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

