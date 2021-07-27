Phillips 66 (PSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PSX opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

