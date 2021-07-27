Phore Market Cap Hits $4.85 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $2,552.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00250448 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,583,000 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.