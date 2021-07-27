Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of C$378.34 million and a P/E ratio of 36.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58.

Photon Control (TSE:PHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photon Control Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Photon Control (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

