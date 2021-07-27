PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Down 1.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.48. 82,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 169,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn purchased 500,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,089,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,330,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 5,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 522,000 shares of company stock worth $6,553,580 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 256,978 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 81,040 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 569.4% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,469 shares during the last quarter.

