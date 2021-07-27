Pinkcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,244.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2,244.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00380381 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002830 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01213581 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,685,433 coins and its circulating supply is 429,424,997 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

