Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE MHI opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
