Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE MHI opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,189 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

