Piper Sandler Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $120.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.54.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.