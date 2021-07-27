PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 24.9% Higher Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $1,308.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 34,178,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.