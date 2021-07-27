PIXEL Trading 25.7% Higher This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.50 or 0.01261575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00335857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00071438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

