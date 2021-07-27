Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.37 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $3,199.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.01129628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

