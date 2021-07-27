pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $22.20 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,348,496 coins and its circulating supply is 31,435,076 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

