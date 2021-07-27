POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

PNT stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

