Polis Trading 12.6% Higher This Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $772,435.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.62 or 0.01179963 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

