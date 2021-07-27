Polymath (POLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62.12 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $151.40 million and approximately $62.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00349212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.