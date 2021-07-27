Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $24,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $33,412.50.

NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.61. 66,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at $2,406,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $1,478,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

