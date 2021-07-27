Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.71

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 2496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

