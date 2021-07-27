Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PWCDF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,598. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

