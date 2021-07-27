Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report $223.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.73 million and the lowest is $219.20 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $818.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.35 million to $845.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $979.78 million, with estimates ranging from $911.66 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $4,813,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $3,795,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

