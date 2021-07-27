Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $35.36. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 519 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -7.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $132,755.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $602,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

