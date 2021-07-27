Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded at Bank of America

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $15,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

