Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,888,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

