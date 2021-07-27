Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.51. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 268,639 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.38.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.85.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$180.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.