Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 705,363 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,363 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.72% of Homology Medicines worth $25,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.