Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,621 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.57% of Alarm.com worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 108,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,632,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

ALRM stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

