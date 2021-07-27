Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 235,691 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.57% of Akero Therapeutics worth $25,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $159,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $239,732.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock worth $1,261,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

