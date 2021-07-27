Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 705,363 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,363 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.72% of Homology Medicines worth $25,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Courage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

