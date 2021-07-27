Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 711,300 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.24% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

