Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 465,918 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.55% of Seres Therapeutics worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $704.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.93. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

