Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,239 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Cincinnati Financial worth $25,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

