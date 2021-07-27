Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.92% of Stepan worth $26,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stepan by 2,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

