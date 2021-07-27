Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.10% of Axonics worth $27,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,595,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,450,000 after buying an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after buying an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,056,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,159,000 after buying an additional 536,615 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Axonics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after buying an additional 287,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 713.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,048,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 919,660 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX opened at $64.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.76. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

