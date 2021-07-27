Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $23.52 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of FMC worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.07.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

