Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $23.52 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of FMC worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in FMC by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 324,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

NYSE FMC opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

