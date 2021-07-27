Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $23.98 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.31% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

