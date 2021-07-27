Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $23.98 Million Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.31% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $23,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBSS opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.44.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

