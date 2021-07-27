Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $24.54 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,312,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,225 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.66% of TherapeuticsMD worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.
Shares of TXMD opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.92.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TherapeuticsMD Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
