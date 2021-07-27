Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $27.40 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Healthpeak Properties worth $27,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEAK stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $36.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

