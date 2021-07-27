Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $28.31 Million Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,281 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.58% of National CineMedia worth $28,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

National CineMedia Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

