Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $28.57 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.15% of Ameresco worth $28,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Ameresco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $2,592,372. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

