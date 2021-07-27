Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $28.81 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of ON Semiconductor worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,283 shares of company stock valued at $892,231. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.87. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $44.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

