Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $29.69 Million Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,377 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.31% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $29,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

In related news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $591.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.