Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.54% of Huron Consulting Group worth $28,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

