Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $28,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $185,113,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $456.72 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $333.10 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

